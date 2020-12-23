Temple Thieves In Hathras Steal Washing Machine & Donation Box; Fold Hands Towards Camera

‘Say sorry and forget’ seems to be the new-age mantra even when it comes to serious crimes like stealing. Recently, CCTV footage caught thieves stealing from an Uttar Pradesh temple with folded hands. According to sources, theft worth lakhs has been reported at a temple located near Sahpau in Hathras district. Local Police authorities informed that the investigation of the case caught on camera is currently underway.

Hathras: Thieves rob temple with folded hands

Witnessed in the CCTV visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, 3 thieves riding bicycles reached the temple on Tuesday night. Upon reaching the temple, the thieves folded their hands in front of the presumed deity and then stormed in to steal a washing machine and a donation box. After detecting the theft, villagers gathered near the temple. As per the locals of the village, an incident of robbery had earlier been reported in the same temple, after which CCTV cameras were installed in the temple.

