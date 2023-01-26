Temples On Tableaux! Religious Shrines Prominently Displayed On Republic Day Parade

India marked its 74th Republic Day with pomp and grandeur. President Droupadi Murmu lead the celebrations at the Kartavya Path in the capital New Delhi where she, along with the chief guest Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries attended the annual Republic Day ceremonial parade. The ceremonial parade displayed the might of the Indian republic with various armed forces' contingents showcasing their prowess in front of the entire nation and many tableaux by states & ministries displaying diversity and awareness campaigns by the government.

A total of 23 tableaux, 17 from states and union territories, and six from various ministries and departments, depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress were part of the ceremonial parade, Defence Ministry officials had earlier said. Every state & UT tableau had its own theme which defined the state to the public. Numerous tableaux also displayed places of worship in their showcase.

Take a look at the state tableaux that displayed a place of worship:

ASSAM - Maa Kamakhya Temple

The theme for the tableau of the north-eastern state of Assam was ‘Land of Heroes and Spiritualism’. 'The tableau of Assam comprises two parts-Lachit Borphukan on boat and a structural view of sacred Maa Kamakhya Temple, Assam. On the trailer was the structure of Kamakhya temple also known as the 'Temple of Bliss' located on Nilachal hill, on the bank of the River Brahmaputra in Guwahati, one of the most important pilgrimage destinations for Tantric worshippers.

Lachit Borphukan (1622-1672) is touted as the greatest general in Assam's history and is known for his incredible embodiment of indomitable courage and valour, sacrifice and patriotism. Historically, Ahom King Chakradhwaj Singha chose Lachit Borphukan to lead the Ahom army against the Mughals, who held Guwahati. In the battle of Saraighat under Lachit's command, the Ahom army registered a decisive victory against the Mughals.

UT OF LADAKH - Kartse-Khar Shrine

The Union territory of Ladakh’s theme was ‘Tourism & Composite Culture of Ladakh’. The front part depicted the Monastic Mask Dance (Chhams) followed by development in important sectors like Apricot farming, Sea buckthorn growth, Pashmina, Rural Tourism etc. within the overall context of the Cultural and Spiritual Heritage of Ladakh.

The middle and ground part depicted people from different tribes of Ladakh like the Balti, Purgi, Ladakhi, Changpa, Sheena, Brokpa (Aryan) etc. rejoicing and celebrating Ladakh's composite culture.

The back part depicted the 7th-century Gandhara art-based rock-cut Buddha (Maitreya) statues of Mulbek and Karateka, Kargil, Ladakh. The three rock-cut Buddha Statues in Kargil are the only statues in the world, considered to be of the same genre as the demolished statues of Bamiyan.

This part also showcased Kartse-Khar Shrine, a prominent religious site situated near Sankoo, Kargil dedicated to Sayed Mir Hashim, a popular Muslim saint and scholar believed to have come from Kashmir to teach Islam to Thi-Namgyal, a Buddhist ruler who converted to Islam in the 16 century.

UTTARAKHAND - Jageshwar Dham

‘Manaskhand’ was the theme for Uttarakhand. The land, where on one side holy Chardham and life germinating rivers Ganga-Yamuna flow and on the other side there are spectacular groups of temples under Manaskhand (Kumaon). In the foreground of the tableau reindeer, deer and various birds were shown roaming in the world-famous tourist destination of Corbett National Park. The central part of the tableau depicted the state animal of Uttarakhand, 'Musk Deer', National Bird 'Peacock' and Ghoral.

Jageshwar Dham, a group of ancient 125 small and big temples in Manaskhand's Almora district and popular deodar trees are shown in the rear part of the tableau. The famous 'Aipan Art' of Uttarakhand was displayed in the outer part of the tableau and the famous Choliya dance of Uttarakhand has been shown along with the tableau.

TRIPURA - Mahamuni Pagoda

‘Sustainable Livelihood through Tourism and Organic Farming in Tripura with Active Participation of Women’ - was the theme of the north-eastern state of Tripura.

In this tableau, the beautiful Mahamuni Pagoda (Buddhist stupa) with its base adorned by bamboo reliefs was depicted at the front. The middle part showed various indigenous performing art forms of Tripura viz. - Hojagiri, Mamita, etc. The composite culture of Tripura and participation of women in different fields is depicted through SHG women at work, women with baskets of pineapples, cottage, tea plantation workers and women dressed in colourful traditional costumes walking alongside the tableau.

JHARKHAND - Baidyanath Dham

The theme of Jharkhand was around the ‘Baba Baidyanath Dham’. The tableau shows the famous Baidyanath Temple located in Deoghar. Lord Birsa Munda is depicted in front of the tableau.

Born in Ulihatu, Khunti, Jharkhand, Birsa Munda was a social reformer and freedom fighter. He revolted against the British and as a result was arrested and hanged. Even today the tribal society considers him the God of the Earth. The Sohrai painting of Jharkhand was depicted on the side panels, which are still present in the caves of the hills of Hazaribagh.

The state of Jharkhand houses one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. It is believed that Ravana worshipped Shiva in the Himalayas for the purpose of establishing Shivling in Lanka. Pleased Lord Shiva allowed Ravana to take the Shivling directly to Lanka. On the way, he handed over the Shivling to a person to relieve himself. The person holding the Shivling found it heavy and placed it on the ground, hence the Shivling got established there. Lakhs of devotees come from all over the world to perform ‘JalAbhishek’ in the month of Shravan. To facilitate the pilgrimage, an air service has also been started in Deoghar.

JAMMU & KASHMIR - Amarnath Shrine

‘Naya Jammu & Kashmir’ was the theme for Jammu & Kashmir and it showcased the pilgrim and recreational tourism potential of J&K. The tractor portion of the tableau was showcasing sculptures of a Leopard, Kashmiri Stags and Kalij pheasant in the wild setting. The trolley portion was showcasing tulip gardens, lavender cultivation and women working on a Lavender farm. The mud houses being promoted to offer eco-friendly living for tourists are displayed in the centre and at the rear end of the trolley, famous holy Amarnath shrine and Skiing in the world-famous tourist destination Gulmarg was depicted.

Tourism in J&K has achieved a great boost during recent years and registered a record tourist footfall of 1.62 crore for the first time in the history of 75 years of Independent India. The hilly regions of J&K have varied fauna and are home to the once endangered Kashmiri Stag, locally called Hangul; the common leopard and the newly declared UT bird Kalij Pheasant. J&K is also known for the world-famous Tulip Gardens and violet revolution (Lavender Cultivation) which has opened new vistas for budding entrepreneurs in the region.

WEST BENGAL - Durga Puja

“Durga Puja in Kolkata: Inscribing Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO” was the theme of the West Bengal tableau highlighting Durga Puja. The tractor part of the tableau is fronted with the model of 'Mangal Ghat or Mangal Kalash' with the green coconut atop representing the beginning of the worship of the Mother Goddess. UNESCO has recognised Durga Puja in Kolkata as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity and this tableau is an endeavour to celebrate and bring forth the unique distinction so accorded.

The trailer section depicted an image of 'Thakur Dalan, built of pillars and arches having unique Bengal Terracotta styled architectural design along with the traditional Bengali Alpana on the floor; which is the exclusive designer floor painting craft of Bengal. On the trailer the principal exhibit was the idol of the Mother Goddess in traditional 'Shola or Daker Saaj - a typical Bengali craft style associated with Durga Puja. Figurines of ubiquitous Dhakis and other live elements such as 'Pujaris, worshippers and others surround the idol. The tableau was flanked on each side by the women dhakis from West Bengal, who wee moving on and playing 'Dhaks' wearing conventional Bengali attire.

MAHARASHTRA - Tulja Bhawani & Kolhapur Mahalaxmi temples

The theme for Maharashtra was ‘Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti’. In the front part of the tableau, the Ghondali associated with the goddess can be seen playing the instrument Sambal - an important musical instrument related to the Goddess. On the main body, one can see replicas of Three and a Half Shakti Peeths. At the centre of the tableau there was a folk-art form Potraj and Aaradhi, associated with the Goddess. A Maharashtrian woman depicted on the back side of tableau, represents feminine power. Apart from that, folk art forms such as Bhopi, Bhutye, Jogwa are also shown on tableau. Overall this tableau showcases the feminine power as well as the intangible heritage of temple style and folk art of Maharashtra.

Out of the many Shakti Peeths in the country, Maharashtra has three and a half Shakti Peeths. Ambabai of Kolhapur, Aai Bhawani of Tuljapur, Renuka Mata of Mahur are full Shakti Peeths, while Saptashringi of Vani is considered as half Shakti Peeth. All these Goddesses are considered sources of power; reflected through this tableau.

TAMIL NADU - Thanjavur Brihadeeswara Temple

“Women Empowerment and Culture of Tamil Nadu” was the theme of the Tamil Nadu tableau.

The front portion of the tableau showcased a statue of the ancient poetess Avvaiyar, an icon for intellectual women. She wrote Aathichoodi and Kondraiventhan amongst several other finest poems. She is also known as a noble and worshipped saint of exponential morality. On either side of the front portion, the Statue of Veeramangai Velu Naachiar riding on a horse is placed. She was the queen of Sivaganga (1780-90), who stood as an epitome of bravery and waged war against the East India Company.

The middle portion of the tableau showcased statues of eminent women personalities namely Carnatic Singer Bharat Ratna Smt. M S Subbulakhsmi, the great Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Bhushan Tanjore Balasaraswati, Pioneers of female doctors in India and a social reformer, Padma Bhushan Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy, a social reformer, author and political activist of the Dravidian Movement, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar and Padma Shri Pappammal a popular organic farmer still active at the age of 105 in her agriculture field.

The rear portion of the tableau showcased the replica of Thanjavur Brihadeeswara Temple, built by the Great Chola King Rajaraja Chozhan. The temple is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the 'Great Living Chola Temple’.

HARYANA - Kurukshetra's Bhagavad Gita

The theme for Haryana was ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ in which they reflected a design based on the Bhagavad Gita. The front part of the tableau depicts a dialogue between Lord Krishna in his 'Virat Swaroop ', as he displayed before Arjuna. This 'Virat Swaroop' of God stands on the battlefield of Mahabharata. A grand chariot carried by four horses running through the Kurukshetra battlefield was shown in the rear part of the tableau. The patterns on the sides of the trailer show various scenes from the battle of Mahabharata.

Kurukshetra is the land of the eternal message of Srimad Bhagavad Gita which was delivered by Sri Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra around 5159 years back on the first day of the Mahabharata battle. Kurukshetra celebrates the Anniversary every year as 'International Gita Mahotsav with the objective to spread the worldly wisdom of Bhagavad-Gita to the entire globe.

UTTAR PRADESH - Ayodhya Temples

The state of Uttar Pradesh had a theme of ‘Ayodhya Deepotsav’, something for which it is globally recognised. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh showcases the three-day Deepotsava being organised since 2017. Lighting, Saryu Aarti, decoration and illumination of lamps are done in major temples and monasteries in Ayodhya.

In 2017, UP created a Guinness World Record by lighting 1.71 lakh lamps on Ram Ki Paidi. In 2022, again a Record was created by lighting more than 15 lakh lamps. Year after year Ayodhya Deepotsav is creating records. This unique tradition is a pious and divine effort to reach the whole world and the entire human race with the message of a harmonious society under `Ramrajya' by abolishing negativity and enmity.