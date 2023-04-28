Tempo Collides With Bus In Bikaner, Three Dead And One Injured

Three people died and one more was injured in a collision between a tempo van and a bus in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred late Thursday night on the Nokha-Nagaur bypass road near Charkada village, Nokha SHO Ishwar Prasad Jangid said.

The tempo van, loaded with plastic pipes, was coming from Charkada when it crashed into the private bus travelling in the opposite direction, he added.

The deceased were identified as Laxmanram (35), tempo driver Mukesh (37) and Mahendra Swam. The injured person was admitted to a hospital in Nokha from where he was referred to Bikaner, Jangid said.