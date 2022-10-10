Temsula Ao Played Key Role In Promoting Cultural Heritage Of Northeast: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the demise of litterateur Temsula Ao, and said she played a key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of the northeast.

A recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award and Padma Shri, Ao wrote in English and emerged as a leading poet and short story writer from the northeast. She was 76.

“In the demise of Dr Temsula Ao, we have lost a prolific author and ethnographer who also made a valuable contribution to women empowerment. Honoured with Padma Shri, she played a key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of the North East. Condolences to her family and friends,” the president tweeted.

