Despite Pandemic Blues, Ten Children Undergo Successful Liver Transplant At Delhi Hospital

Despite the adverse situation created by then COVID-19 pandemic, ten young children, including some from foreign countries, successfully underwent a liver transplant at Saket's Max Healthcare Hospital in Delhi.

"Out of the 10 children who underwent a liver transplant, six are from the Philippines, one is from Nepal and the rest of them are from India. Their ages are from three months to three years. In the COVID-19 pandemic, many children faced liver failure issues. We took steps to undertake liver transplants of people who contacted us for their children. We successfully conducted this task," Dr Subhash Gupta, Chairman of the Liver Transplant Department at the hospital said.

He said people who urgently require a liver transplant for their children can come to the hospital.

Justin, the father of a one-year-old toddler from the Philippines, said actor Sonu Sood had sent few people from the Philippines to India during COVID-19 lockdown. "We came by those flights to India to get our children treated here. I am very happy that my daughter is healthy and active after being treated here. I owe immense gratitude to the doctors here," he said.

Vikas, Nepalese citizen, whose eight-month-old child underwent the treatment, said that his child’s health started deteriorating when he was three months old After six hours of travelling to Gorakhpur, he headed for Delhi's Max Hospital.

