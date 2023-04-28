Last Updated:

Ten Family Members Injured In Honey-bee Attack Near Pune's Sinhgad Fort

Ten members of a family were injured in an attack of honey bees near Sinhgad Fort on Thursday evening, official said.

Press Trust Of India
Honey bee

Image: Pixabay (Representative)


The family members were visiting a temple on the western side of the fort when the incident took place.

"All the injured members have been rushed to a hospital in Sinhgad Road area and are undergoing treatment," said a senior district official. 

