Ten Family Members Injured In Honey-bee Attack Near Pune's Sinhgad Fort

Image: Pixabay (Representative)
Ten members of a family were injured in an attack of honey bees near Sinhgad Fort on Thursday evening, official said.
The family members were visiting a temple on the western side of the fort when the incident took place.
"All the injured members have been rushed to a hospital in Sinhgad Road area and are undergoing treatment," said a senior district official.
