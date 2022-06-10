Tension Escalates In Jammu's Bhaderwah; Curfew Imposed, Security Forces Deployed

Amid the simmering tension in the Bhaderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a curfew has been imposed and Internet services also have been suspended in the region. The development comes after a video surfaced on social media on Thursday wherein inflammatory speeches were allegedly given, which triggered tensions in the region.

To avoid any conflicts between communities in the Bhaderwah over the alleged video, a heavy security force has been deployed in the region. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are stationed in the area to prevent any incidents of violence. However, on Friday, amid the curfew imposed in the region, a group of protestors marched and pelted stones at the CRPF security personnel. In a bid to disperse the crowd and to avoid further scuffle, CRPF personnel fired 3-4 tear gas shells at the protestors.

It is pertinent to mention here that the J&K police have already registered a case against those responsible for making inflammatory remarks in the video. "Action has been taken under the law. A case has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared," Jammu Police Media Centre said in a statement. Notably, for precautionary measures, a curfew has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in J&K's Kishtwar and Ramban districts, they added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh makes appeal for peace in Bhaderwah

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who represents J&K's Uddhampur Lok Sabha expressed his concern over the situation in Bhaderwah and made an appeal to maintain peace and harmony in the region. Singh on Friday stated that he was “deeply disturbed” by the “unpleasant situation” that developed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday.

After a curfew was imposed and the army was called in to conduct a flag march in the area, Jitendra Singh on Friday took to Twitter and made a “humble appeal” to the heads of communities to “sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for”.

“Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation,” Union Minister Singh said on Twitter.

Terror activities declined in the valley over last 2 years: Ex-J&K CM Kavinder Gupta

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV regarding the situation in Bhaderwah, Former J&K CM Kavinder Gupta said, "For peace in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces and administration have left no stone unturned. In the last two years, there has been a decline in terror activities. But attempts are being made to disrupt the peaceful towns like Bhaderwah."