Kolhapur Tense Over WhatsApp Status; Curfew Imposed, Maharashtra CM Assures Action

Curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district after a fresh clash broke out between members of local religious organisations and local police during a protest that ignited over offensive social media posts. As per sources, some youths belonging to Sadar Bazar and Akbar Mohalla areas posted a Whatsapp status related to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan along with an objectionable audio message.

The objectionable posts and audio messages related to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan circulated on social media which angered some right-wing organisations. Following this, some Hindu groups came out in large numbers to stage a protest on Tuesday demanding action against those involved. The police managed to pacify the protesters and asked them to return assuring that few people have been booked in connection with the case.

However, protesters hit the streets again on Wednesday, and staged a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk, and some organisations called for a bandh. The crowd began to disperse after the demonstration but some miscreants started pelting stones which compelled the police to use force against them in a bid to disperse them, said Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit.

A curfew has been imposed across the area and internet has been suspended. Security has been beefed up as the local police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed. The SP said police appealed to the agitators to maintain peace and withdraw the agitation.

Shinde, Fadnavis appeal for peace

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis appealed to people to maintain law-and-order in the city. Eknath Shinde appealed to the public to maintain peace and calm. "Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the state home department to probe the matter and take stern action against the culprits. "There is no forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb. Police are also taking action. At the same time, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the people should also maintain peace, no untoward incident happens anywhere."

Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, the guardian minister, said action has been taken against those who had used Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message.

FIR registered, five people arrested

An FIR has been registered in relation to the case and five people have been arrested and several others detained. The FIR has been registered under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief and Section 505 (2) - statements creating or promoting hatred, enmity or ill-will between classes.