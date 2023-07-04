Tension In Gajwel After Person Urinates Before Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji, 3 FIRs Filed

Tension prevailed in Telangana’s Gajwel when a person from a minority community was found allegedly urinating at a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji and performing obscene acts. After the incident, Hindu youths caught and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered and further probe is underway.

Siddipet CP Swetha stated that on Monday night, a few local Hindu youths had caught a person from the minority community for allegedly urinating before the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and the accused later was handed over to the police. Post the incident, the accused person not only created a ruckus but also tore his shirt, abused the Hindu youths, and engaged in obscenity.

The youths from the majority community were calm and without causing any harm to the accused handed him over to the police, but later one of the known persons to the accused mobilised people from the minority community and one among them attacked the Hindu youth Sandeep who had caught the accused while urinating at the statue.

Yesterday night one person from minority community urinated at #ChatrapatiShivaji statue, he was caught by local Hindu youth, made to pour water & later he was handed over to police https://t.co/AciEG029jj pic.twitter.com/xJAsqYtlpH — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) July 4, 2023

Police dispersed mob outside the hospital

Sandeep was left bleeding after he was injured by the people associated with the accused, he was later shifted to the hospital. Subsequently, a huge mob gathered at the hospital however they dispersed after police intervention.

Three people have been booked since today morning in connection with the incident. The accused has been charged under 294, 294 B, 295 A, and 504 of IPC for allegedly urinating at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji and hurting the sentiments of one community. Another FIR under section 295 A, 294 B, 341, 324, 143 w.r.t 149 IPC has been slapped on him for obscenity, obstruction, and abusing the other community. The third FIR has been booked after Sandeep was attacked by the mob. Based on the complaint from Sandeep, a case was booked under section 188, 143, 307 w.r.t 149 IPC.

Bandh called by majority community

Till now three accused have been arrested in the case for urinating at the statue and attacking Sandeep. All the accused have been produced before the concerned court and sent to Judicial custody for 14 days. A few locals tried to organise a rally, but permission was denied to them No political rally will be allowed, the police informed. In connection with the act of urinating at the statue and the ruckus thereafter, three cases are being investigated by senior police officials.

A bandh has been called by the majority community today (July 4) after which a large number of people were mobilised in Gajwel. Heavy police protection was deployed at a mosque in Gajwel after a mob lobbed stones and raised slogans after congregating near the Mosque location.