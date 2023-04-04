Tension Prevails In Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla Over Man's Derogatory Remarks On BR Ambedkar

In Andhra Pradesh, tensions prevailed in the Bapatla district on Monday night, after a man passed inappropriate remarks against Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The entire incident happened after a person identified as Ishwar, a private company employee made some derogatory comments about BR Ambedkar. He also posted a status on his WhatsApp which lead to anger among the Ambedkar followers after which he was attacked on Monday night. The mob even broke the windshield and mirror of the accused's car.

Following the information, the police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. The furious assailant also tried to attack the police. The accused Ishwar was taken into custody and a case has been registered against him under SC St Atrocities Act.

Further investigation is underway, the police informed.

Here are pictures from the incident site



