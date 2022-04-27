Terminated NHM workers stages protest in Jammu, several detained

Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) Several workers engaged under the National Health Mission (NHM) were detained here on Wednesday after they staged a protest against their termination and demanded the continuation of their services, officials said.

The police acted against the health workers shortly after they staged a sit-in in front of the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh near Tawi bridge in the heart of the city, the officials said.

They said several workers, both men and women, were detained and whisked away in a police bus.

The health workers have threatened to intensify their agitation in support of the demand for revocation of their termination orders issued early this month.

Various political and social groups have extended their support to the health workers and termed their demand as “genuine” while urging the Lieutenant Governor administration to ensure the continuation of their services in view of their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protesters said the administration is exercising a “use and throw” policy with them.

They said on the intervention of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, they were given a six months extension last year with a promise to give them priority in regular services.

“The extended period ended on April 7 but no decision has yet been taken by the authorities on the continuation of our services or providing jobs to us through recruitment board,” a protester said. PTI TAS AQS

