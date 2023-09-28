Termites eat 18 lakh cash stored in Bank of Baroda’s locker, money turned to dust

Termites in a bank locker caused a woman from Uttar Pradesh to lose Rs 18 lakh she had saved for her daughter's wedding.

Alka Pathak, a resident of Moradabad, kept cash totalling 18 lakh rupees in her locker at the Bank of Baroda's Ashiana branch in October 2022. She was recently contacted by bank staff who urged her to come into the branch to renew the locker agreement and to update her 'Know You Customer' information.

Pathak was devastated when she checked her locker to ensure everything was in order. The money she had meticulously saved for her daughter's wedding had been destroyed by termites and turned to dust.

The incident also startled bank employees who claimed they had filed a report to the Bank of Baroda headquarters after the situation was widely publicised and the media hounded them for information.

Pathak claimed that the bank employees were also withholding information from her. She stated that she would turn to the media for assistance in amplifying the problem if she received no response or support from the bank.

What Bank of Baroda's rule says?

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) most recent regulations forbid keeping any cash in bank lockers.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banking entity is not responsible for the valuables in their lockers. However, in the event of incidents like fire, theft, robbery, building collapse, or fraudulent activity done by its employees, the bank’s liability will be equivalent to only 100 times the prevailing annual rent of the safe deposit locker.

According to the bank’s website, “The locker room spaces should protect against rain, flood water, or fire hazards from entering and damaging the premises.”

“The bank will be responsible for any loss of locker contents caused by theft, burglary, or robbery. The bank shall be liable to pay you 100 times the prevailing safe deposit locker annual rent. This compensation also applies in case of fire, building collapse, or fraud," it added.