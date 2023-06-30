Terror Accused Madani's Party Man Lands In Police Custody For Sending Lewd Texts To Scribe

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State General Secretary, Nisar Mehtar on Friday was taken into custody by the Kadavanthra Police after a woman journalist filed a case against him. The woman journalist alleged that Nisar sent obscene messages to her. Not only this, it is also alleged that the accused put the name and address of the complainant on his social media, thus revealing her identity on the public platform.

As per reports, accused Nisar Mehtar was appointed by the PDP for the media briefing on the status of their chairman Abdul Nasser Madani, the accused in the 2008 Bengaluru Bomb Blast case. Madani, who secured permission from the Supreme Court to visit his ailing father in Kerala, had fallen ill and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi.

Allegations against PDP for trying to protect the accused

It is being stated that the woman journalist had sought information from Nisar Mehtar about Madani's health condition. In due course, Nisar allegedly began sending obscene messages to the victim and continued to do so, even though she repeatedly warned him of a police complaint. Eventually, the woman decided to file a police complaint at Kadavanthra police station in Kochi, after Nisar didn’t pay heed to her warning.

The victim journalist had further raised concerns about the inaction of the police in the matter initially. According to the victim, despite the complaint against Nisar Mehter, the police didn’t take any action. Allegations were also made against the PDP for trying to protect the accused.

Talking to Republic, the victim journalist, “When I got in touch with him, he was a source who provided information about Madani’s health and other details. However, he took screenshots of my Whatsapp display picture and began sending it to me with lewd, obscene and salacious texts. His atrocious behaviour shook me completely.”

She added that she, with the help of her employer, filed a case at the police station. “I have provided all the proof to the cops. An additional case has been filed against him for sharing my identity and address on his social media post,” the victim said.