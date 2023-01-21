Jammu Twin Blast: Suspected Terror Angle & Search For More Explosives; What We Know So Far

In another suspected terror attack, mysterious twin explosions were reported from Jammu and Kashmir’s Narwal area on Saturday. According to the sources, at least nine people have been reportedly injured in the blasts that took place earlier this morning.

It is also important to note that the twin blasts that took place in a gap of nearly a few minutes have raised major security concerns for the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that walked into Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Twin blasts in J&K’s Narwal: What we know so far

1. Terror angle suspected

Speaking on the twin blasts, Jammu Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria hinted at the suspected role of militancy in the blasts. According to sources, it has been found that the initial report suggests that the blast was an improvised explosive device (IED) attack and a terror angle is suspected.

“There could be a militancy angle. The terrorists did something in Rajouri. Republic Day is approaching. Bharat Jodo Yatra is marching ahead. They want to do something to defame Jammu and Kashmir so that they can revive the militancy that is taking its last breaths,” the Jammu Deputy Mayor said.

2. Nine people injured in twin blasts:

Soon after the blasts were reported on Saturday morning, sources informed that at least nine people have received serious injuries. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. Though the nature of the explosions has not been ascertained yet, the security agencies and forces have initiated a probe into the matter.

Sources revealed that the intensity of the blasts was so loud that it was heard near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

3. SIA & NIA team at blast site; ADGP calls for meeting

As per the sources, it has been learnt that the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team have reached the blast site to investigate the matter. Apart from this, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh has also called a high-level meeting in view of the Twin blast that occurred on Saturday morning.

The CRPF, Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police have also reached the spot and are sanitising the area. “It is too early to give you any information. Let us first do the investigation, and then we will get back to you,” CRPF Commandant Kamal Sisodiya was quoted by the news agency ANI.

4. Jammu twin blasts CCTV tape accessed

Hours after the two blasts took place, Republic TV accessed the CCTV footage of the first blast that took place in the Narwal area of Jammu. As per the accessed CCTV footage, the first blast occurred at around 10:47 am on Saturday. In the visuals, people can be seen running when the first blast occurred in the scrab area of Narwal.

Narrating the account of the Narwal twin blast, one of the eyewitnesses said, "I was working when I heard a very loud explosion. I thought a cylinder exploded. The blast took place inside a car. The whole car was damaged. After a few minutes, another blast occurred."

5. 2nd blast took place after 30 minutes

While it is being reported that the blasts occurred in a gap of nearly 10-15 minutes, Republic has learnt that the second blast occurred nearly after 30 minutes after the first explosion. However, there is no official confirmation of the update and security forces have launched an investigation to gather more information on the matter.