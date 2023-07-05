Terror Associate Arrested From Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

A terror associate was arrested and some ammunition was recovered from his possession in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Police officials said on Wednesday.

After getting specific information about the presence of terrorists in Nowpura Kreeri village, the joint forces of Baramulla Police, Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles 52, and Sashastra Seema Bal's battalion second launched a cordon and search operation (CASO).

During CASO, the person tried to flee, but the alert party chased him and he was apprehended tactfully. “A Pakistani Pistol, a Pistol Magazine and three live pistol rounds were recovered during the personal search of the terror associate who was taken into custody immediately,” Police officials said.

During his questioning, he revealed his name as “Mohammad Sadiq Lone, a resident of Nowpora Jagir". He also admitted that he working as a "terrorist associate," the Police official said.

A case under sections of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered at Police station Kreeri of North Kashmir and an investigation initiated, the official added.

Pertinently, on May 04, two terrorists were killed during an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to Kashmir Police Zone then, two terrorists were killed in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district after security forces launched a predawn operation following information about the presence of terrorists at Wanigam village.

One AK rifle and a pistol too were recovered from the encounter site.

On May 3, police and the army foiled an infiltration bid at the Line of Control in the Machil sector. On a specific intelligence input provided by SSP Kupwara of likely infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control towards the Machil sector, troops were put on high alert.

Two terrorists were killed during the operation. Bodies of two terrorists along with two AK series rifles, magazines and huge quantities of war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site.