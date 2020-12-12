Terror Attack In Sopore, Cease-fire Violation By Pak In Balakote Ahead Of DDC Polls

Terrorists on Saturday hurled a grenade at a bus stop in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. According to sources, the militants had hurled the grenade in an attempt to target the forces. There has been no injury or damage to property in the incident. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Pakistan carried a cease-fire violation in the civilian area of Balakote sector of Poonch on the eve of the polling session in the region. As per news agency ANI, the Indian Army is strongly retaliating. Meanwhile, the district administration is trying to assure that there is no civilian casualty ahead of the scheduled voting.

Jammu and Kashmir recently concluded the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections. The DDC polls are being conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22. Over 51 percent voter turnout was recorded in the fifth phase.

