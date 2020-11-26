Terror Attack In Srinagar Ahead Of DDC Polls, 2 Armymen Martyred

A terror attack has taken place on Thursday at the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the martyrdom of two of the security forces personnel. Three terrorists of which two were said to be Pakistani and one local, fired upon the security personnel on duty, critically injuring two of them. The attack has occurred just two days ahead of the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir; moreover, the attack comes on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks which took place on the same day 12 years ago in 2008. The attack took place in HMT area of Srinagar and the terrorists escaped in a Maruti car.

Moreover, the attack comes within a week of the Nagrota encounter on November 19 when security forces neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who infiltrated the LoC from across the border in Pakistan. The attack which was averted by security forces was planned to spread chaos ahead of the DDC elections and also to orchestrate a massive terror attack on the 26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary.

The attack comes even after India on November 23 submitted proofs to P5 nations of UNSC about Pakistan hand in the terror plot. The P5 (Permanent five) nations comprise China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Moreover, two Members of the European Parliament (MEP) have written to Pakistan PM Imran Khan, questioning him about what actions have been taken against "Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terrorist organisation, based in Pakistan, known to have orchestrated the multiple shooting and bombing attacks that happened in Mumbai in 2008.

The Nagrota encounter

The four terrorists who had infiltrated the LoC on Wednesday night were said to be travelling in a Kashmir bound truck from Jammu, and Forces intercepted them at 4:30 am. The terrorists hiding in the lorry were gunned down by the security forces at the Ban toll plaza on Thursday in an early morning encounter that lasted for over three hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, and the country's top intelligence establishment in the wake of the Nagrota encounter.

ANI sources reported that the terror attack was planned by Pakistan's ISI. The news agency had gathered input suggesting that Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI had tasked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack similar to the Pulwama attack in February 2019. Furthermore, ANI sources have also reported that the charge of carrying out the attack was given to JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother Abdul Rauf Asgar. However, the attack was averted with the Forces neutralising the four terrorists before they could reach their destination to carry out the attack.

Arms and ammunition that were recovered from terrorists after the encounter clearly indicated their Pakistani origins, especially the markings on the rifles. The cache of arms and ammunition included 7.5 KG explosives (RDX), over Rs 1 lakh in cash, 29 grenades, 11 AK series rifles, mobile phones, six under-barrel grenade launchers. Karachi made medicines were also recovered from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist after their truck was blown up in the encounter. Also, Security forces recovered messages from the radio devices from 4 killed Pakistani Jaish terrorists which showed messages received from Sialkot / Shakargarh in Pakistan.

