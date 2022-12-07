Terror Attack Reported Outside Police Station In Jammu's Sidhra; Grenade's Lever Seized

A grenade attack took place outside a police station near the police picket in the Sidhra area of Jammu province. No casualty was reported in the blast.

Grenade attack in Jammu

The explosion took place on Tuesday night outside the police building and the lever of the grenade was recovered from the blast site. It's suspected that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group is behind the terror attack. Notably, a similar grenade was used by Jaish in 2018 to carry out the explosion in the Lasjan area of Srinagar.

The Jammu & Kashmir police have sounded alert across the area and launched a massive cordon search along with the Special Operation troops in the valley.

In August 2022, terrorists carried out a grenade attack on Police Post Ind in the Gool area of Ramban. The attack was however thwarted due to the alertness of the Sentry deployed on duty as he noticed suspected movement and even fired some rounds at suspected terrorists.

Police later found a letter wherein the terror group Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force claimed the responsibility for the attack. JKGF has been floated by the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) post-Pulwama 2019 terror attack to evade international scrutiny and carry out more deadly attacks. JKGF comprises of terrorists from other terror outfits like LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen, AuGH, and Al Badr.