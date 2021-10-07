Fuming over the killings of two school teachers by terrorists in Srinagar, Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya said that the only way this can stop is if Pakistan Army is taught a lesson. The terrorist attack took place in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar where the two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by the terrorists. The victims included school principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand, who were both residents of Allochi bagh.

Major Gaurav Arya's insights:

"There is a sense of fear among minorities, yesterday a Kashmiri Pandit was killed and today again a Sikh and Kashmiri Pandit has been killed. People are saying that everyone is getting killed in Kashmir which is true, even Muslims are getting killed they are being targeted for being patriotic Indians but here if you look then the principal and teacher did not follow any narrative, they were just professionals teaching kids so that they have a brighter future. Now these people were killed to pass a certain message to everyone in the country that if you come to Kashmir we will kill you and I think we are sending a wrong message to Kashmir, the J&K police are doing a very fine job but the Pakistan army needs to be punished if you want bloodshed in Kashmir to stop there has to be bloodshed across the border the LoC needs to be reactivated and enough of the ceasefire," added Major Gaurav Arya.

Former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta's reactions

Speaking on the brutal attacks, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said that minorities are getting targeted because the Government is putting all efforts to bring back those who left the valley region earlier.

"The way govt is trying to bring back the Kashmiri Pandits, it is a threat to them that they should not return. These attackers are also those who support the Taliban design. This Government is doing a great job in trying to bring back the Kashmiri Pandits and that is why these attacks are being carried out," added Kavinder Gupta.

Earlier, the former security official of Kashmir had also said that terrorists are trying to spread fear so that people cannot return to the valley.