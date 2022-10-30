Terror Attempt By Pakistan Foiled By J&K Police As Drone Consignment Recovered, 2 Arrested

In a big win, Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 30 busted a drone module being operated from Pakistan to push weapons into Indian territory. Two persons who were in touch with their Europe-based handler have also been arrested, along with the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said, "On the intervening night of 27th and 28th October, a suspicious movement of a drone was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla RS Pura. Since the area is close to the fence, the information was shared with all Police stations and a dedicated officer-led team was put on the job. The technical surveillance unit was also put on the job. All the vehicles which had crossed the Police Checkpoints around that time were scrutinised. CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the general area were thoroughly checked. Physical pattern and technical analysis were pursued thoroughly.”

On the basis of the inspection and analysis, the police picked up a few suspects, who were questioned regarding their movement

“During rounding up the suspects, the Jammu Police was able to lay hands on one of the suspects namely Chander Bose. On his questioning, he could not give any satisfactory reply regarding his movement towards the border on that particular time and date. When put to sustained questioning, he admitted that he had visited the area, so as to receive a consignment of weapons dropped by drone," the ADGP said.

On further interrogation, the accused revealed that he was working at the behest of one Shamsher Singh. The two were in town with Over Ground Worker (OGW) Balvinder, who is settled in Europe.

"All the arrested persons and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan," Mukesh Singh said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 13,16 and 18 of the ULAP Act. Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 pistol rounds have also been recovered by the police.