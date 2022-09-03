Terror Case Accused Wanted By West Bengal Police Held In Mumbai

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation with the West Bengal Special Task Force on Saturday arrested a man with alleged links with a terrorist organization in suburban Bandra here, an official said.

Saddam Hossain Khan, the accused, was apprehended from the Nirmal nagar area, the ATS official said.

He allegedly had links with a banned "Jihadi" outfit, the official added.

Khan was handed over to the West Bengal STF which is investigating the case, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)