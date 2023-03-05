Terror Commander Syed Noor Shalobar Shot Dead In Pakistan By Unknown Gunmen

In a massive development, terror commander Syed Noor Shalobar was shot dead in broad daylight by an unknown gunman in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

He was instrumental in carrying out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He was working at the behest of ISI and was responsible for recruitment. Following this incident, the security of the terror commanders in Pakistan has been beefed up as this comes amid the infighting going on among the terror groups.

Notably, he was the third commander to have been killed this year after Al Badr Commander Khalid and Hizbul Commander Imtiaz Alam. All three have been involved in carrying out terrorist incidents in India. Khalid Raza was at the top of the list of terrorists who took responsibility for spreading terror in the valley and used to plan terrorist conspiracies. He was gunned down outside his own house in Pakistan. While Bashir Ahmed was associated with the terrorist organization Hizbul used to infiltrate terrorists into India from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was killed in Rawalpindi.