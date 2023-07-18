Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Attaches Poultry Farm In MP Used By ISIS-inspired Group

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday, July 17, attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh which was allegedly used by the members of an ISIS-inspired terror group, ‘Sufa’. The members of the terror group were reportedly conspiring to perpetrate several acts of terror in Rajasthan.

According to sources, the investigation agency attached the poultry farm under the UA (PA) Act of 1967. It has been reported that the farm is located in a village named Julwaniya in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam. NIA has launched an investigation in connection to the case.

It has been learnt that the farm was owned by accused Imran Khan and was used by ‘Sufa’ members for radicalising new cadres and training them in making IEDs.

Notably, the NIA had also filed a chargesheet against the accused Imran Khan and 10 others on September 22, 2022, after it recovered explosives and components used in the fabrication of IEDs from their possession.

The Agency had earlier registered a case against ‘Sufa’, a newly formed local terror group, in April 2022 for conspiring to carry out terrorist acts in Rajasthan. The NIA also revealed that ‘Sufa’ was deeply inspired by the activities of ISIS and was inclined toward the Jihadi ideology. Members of ‘Sufa’ had motivated several youngsters to join the group.