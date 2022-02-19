Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Raids 18 Locations In J&K, Rajasthan In Major Terror Crackdown

Teams of the National Investigation Agency on Saturday carried out raids in various parts of Jammu Kashmir as well as in Rajasthan. Raids were carried out in connection with conspiracy hatched by various terror groups to carry out violent terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in other parts of the country.

A senior official privy to the development told Republic Media Network that raids at 18 locations started at around 7 in the morning; raids are underway in North, South and Central Kashmir; and in parts of Peer Panjal of Jammu region.

"Raids are underway in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan as some tip-off was received regarding involvement of suspects from there also. Teams were sent and raids are being carried out. Some digital evidence has been seized and is being analysed," another official added.

The case is an umbrella FIR under which various aspects including civilian killings are being investigated by the investigation agency. NIA had so far arrested over two dozen accused in this case alone.

The case relates to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.

"These terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state. Accordingly, NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation," NIA in its statement had said.