Terror Hideout Busted In Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

Security forces on Friday busted a suspected terror hideout in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms, ammunition and explosives, sources told Republic TV.

A joint search operation by the Indian Army and J&K police was launched in Gandoh forest which led to the uncovering of the hideout, sources said.

The forces seized UBGL Barrel, UBGL grenade, RPG shell, 25 electronic detonators and 2 UBGL accessories.

LeT terror network busted in Jammu; 7 held, arms and ammunition seized

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terror network was unearthed and seven members of the outfit were arrested in Jammu and Rajouri districts earlier this week. With the busting of the three LeT modules in two districts, most of the terror cases in Jammu province has been solved.

"We have busted three terror modules of LeT which were running on instructions from across the border. Seven members of the terror network have been arrested. This has given a setback to the LeT in Jammu," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu division, Mukesh Singh told a press conference here.

Two modules were busted in Rajouri and four terrorists were arrested. One module was busted in Jammu and three terrorists were nabbed. A large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The LeT module busted in Jammu, which was running for over two years in the Khatika Talab area, was involved in collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives being dropped via drones from the Pakistani side along the International Border.

It was being handled by one Faisal Muneer of Khatika Talab, who was being instructed by LeT terrorist Bashir of Doda, currently in Pakistan, and another terrorist code-named Albert.