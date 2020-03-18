The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Terror Hideout Busted In Tral By SoG, Improvised Explosive Devices Seized

General News

A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and material used for making improvised explosive devices, household stocks were seized

Written By Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tral

A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today and material used for making improvised explosive devices (IED'), household stocks were seized. The joint search and cordon operation was launched by the 42 RR along with Special Operation Group (SoG) in Hardamir Tral, Awantipora of Pulwama district.

The terror hideout was busted during the search operation and IED material, a sleeping bag, blankets, utensils, and other household items were recovered. However. No one was arrested so far.

Based on specific information regarding the presence of hideout of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e Mohammad in Buchoo/ Kamala Forests, Awantipora Police with the assistance of 42 RR and 185 BN CRPF launched a search operation today morning during wee hours in Buchoo/ Kamla forests. During search one terrorist hideout roughly 12 sqft was busted and destroyed by the security forces. 

The incriminating material including explosive material of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad was recovered from the said destroyed hideout. The incriminating material has been taken into Police custody for investigation purposes. Case FIR Number 20/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA