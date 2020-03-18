Terror Hideout Busted In Tral By SoG, Improvised Explosive Devices Seized

A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today and material used for making improvised explosive devices (IED'), household stocks were seized. The joint search and cordon operation was launched by the 42 RR along with Special Operation Group (SoG) in Hardamir Tral, Awantipora of Pulwama district.

The terror hideout was busted during the search operation and IED material, a sleeping bag, blankets, utensils, and other household items were recovered. However. No one was arrested so far.

Based on specific information regarding the presence of hideout of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e Mohammad in Buchoo/ Kamala Forests, Awantipora Police with the assistance of 42 RR and 185 BN CRPF launched a search operation today morning during wee hours in Buchoo/ Kamla forests. During search one terrorist hideout roughly 12 sqft was busted and destroyed by the security forces.

The incriminating material including explosive material of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad was recovered from the said destroyed hideout. The incriminating material has been taken into Police custody for investigation purposes. Case FIR Number 20/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral.