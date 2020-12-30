Terror Hunt Launched After “Thauraya” Signal Traced In Samba

Jammu and Kashmir police along with the security forces have launched a massive search operation in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir along the international border after a specific intelligence input about a possible terror infiltration in the area.

Searches were launched after Jammu and Kashmir police detected a signal of “Thauraya” wireless communication device which is generally being used by the terrorist of Jaish E Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba to communicate with their handlers across the border.

“We received an input that authority a wireless communication device is used at the Ridge which is at an aerial distance of around 11 km from the International Border. Soon after getting the information over jawans along with the Indian Army and CRPF rushed to carry out searches in the area which is further being connected to Mansar area of Jammu district,” a Senior Official told Republic.

Sources told Republic Media Network that vital defence installations in and around Jammu are on the target of terror outfits operating from Pakistan as an overground worker arrested by the police, a couple of days ago, has admitted that he should video of Sunjwan Army Camp with the handlers across the border and they are planning a major terror strike.

“A terror associate was arrested along with two grenades from Narwal area of Jammu and upon investigation, he revealed that he has shared two videos of Sunjwan army camp with the handlers across the border. After this we have sounded an alert in and around the vital defence installations,” the official said.

Desperate attempts are being made by the Pakistani side to push in terrorists into the Indian soil from the Samba sector as there are five active launchpads of Jaish E Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba in the Shakargarh district of Pakistan opposite to the Samba district of Jammu.

Four Jaish E Mohammed terrorist killed by the security forces in Nagrota area of Jammu on 19th November also crossed over to the Indian side from the Samba sector using a terror tunnel which was later detected by the Border Security Force based on the digital evidence traced from the recoveries from killed terrorists.

