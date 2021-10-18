Terror Outfit ISKP Warns Of More Attacks In Kashmir Amid Targeted Civilian Killings

Amid a slew of civilian killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, a warning has been issued by the terror outfit - Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP) - that more such attacks could be witnessed in the Valley. Republic Media Network on Monday accessed a magazine by terror outfit ISKP, which claimed that killings of innocent minorities could continue in Jammu and Kashmir, despite anti-terror operations being launched by the security forces.

The warning comes in the backdrop of incessant murders of non-local civilians and minorities, who are being targetted, singled out and gunned down in broad daylight by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. At least five migrants have been killed in the past two weeks and more than nine civilians have been attacked this month alone.

A similar incident was witnessed on Sunday, October 17, when terrorists barged into a house at rented accommodation of migrant workers at Laran Gangipora Wanpoh in Kulgam and opened fire indiscriminately.

While migrant labourers, Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev died in this targeted killing, another labourer Chunchun Rishidev is undergoing treatment at present. On Monday, the United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, which is another proxy organisation of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the killings.

Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy claims responsibility for Kulgam killings

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ULF attempted to spread a malicious lie that "Hindutva extremists" had lynched more than 200 people belonging to a minority community in Bihar. Warning non-local civilians in J&K to leave the Union Territory, it described the killings as "retaliatory strikes" for the action taken by the Indian security forces. Demanding an end to the purported "atrocities" against civilians, the terror outfit declared that it will not hesitate to target the families of "stooges" of Kashmiri Pandits.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the 'despicable' terror attack on civilians in Kulgam. Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the LG assured that our security force would give a befitting reply to terrorists.

Meanwhile, a total of 527 non-local labourers have been shifted to different security establishments in the Kupwara district. Besides this several migrant workers were witnessed leaving Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday after recent incidents of targeted killings of non-Kashmiris. The migrants hailing from Rajasthan said that they are too scared to reside in J&K anymore.

Several political leaders had been stating that the motive behind such targeted killing is to create an environment of fear and not let migrants work in the Valley.