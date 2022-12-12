Terror Outfit Kashmir Tigers Issues Threat To Migrants; Warns Of Buying Land In Valley

Days after Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate, The Resistance Front (TRF) issued a hitlist and released the names of Kashmiri Pandits who are on their radar, another terror group named Kashmir Tigers issued another threat to the outsiders.

Republic TV, on Monday, learned that the terror outfit -- Kashmir Tigers issued terror threats to the outsiders saying that migrants/ outsiders will be targeted if they buy land in the Kashmir valley.

Terror threat issued to migrants

The terror outfit -- Kashmir Tigers said that whoever buys land in the Kashmir valley, especially migrants will be targeted. The group has also appealed to the Kashmiris that they should not sell their lands to outsiders and whosoever will do so will be targeted.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police officials are on high alert and said that terrorists will be neutralized if they try to disturb the situation on the ground.

56 employees on terror group's hit list

Earlier in November, the social media handle -- Kashmir Fight, operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba once again issued threats to Kashmiri Pandits employed in the valley. The terror group released a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits employees that are on their target. Terror groups said that Kashmiri Pandits under the PM rehabilitation package will be targeted.

In the aftermath of targeted killings by terrorists, several Kashmiri Pandits employed in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) have shifted to Jammu and are on a protest for over 200 days demanding relocation.

The website -- Kashmir Fight operated by TRF was earlier banned by the government of India because they were spreading propaganda against some journalists and other social activists terming them informers of security forces. Later, an FIR was registered by the Srinagar police station and an in-depth probe was launched it came into being that this website was being operated from across the border to target and defame those living in the Kashmir valley.