Terror Outfit Lashker-e-Islam Threatens Kashmiri Pandits Again; 'Leave J&K Or Face Death'

Delivering another threat, a terrorist outfit named Lashker-e-Islam warned Kashmiri Pandits to either flee Jammu and Kashmir or be prepared for death. In a letter addressed to the president of the Migrant Colony in Pulwama, the "commander" of this terror organization made a preposterous claim that Kashmiri Pandits desired the killing of Muslims living in the Valley. Moreover, he contended that there was no space for them in the Union Territory. In April, LeI had issued another letter warning Muslims against intermingling with Kashmiri Pandits failing which they too will be killed.

Here is the death threat by Lashker-e-Islam:

Outrage over Rahul Bhat's killing

Rahul Bhat, who got a job as a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in the Chadoora town of the Budgam district on May 12. This targeted killing led to widespread protests by the Kashmiri Hindu community demanding adequate security from the government. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on May 13, his wife Meenakshi revealed that Rahul was against his transfer to Budgam in the Kashmir Valley.

She stated, "After the killing of the teachers (in 2021), I called him and told him to get back home in 2 minutes. When he reached home, I told him to stay in Jammu and not go back. He even stayed for 10-15 days, after which he started saying that he was getting a lot of calls, and have work pending so he will have to go". Meenakshi Bhat also expressed displeasure at the lack of security provided to her husband by the authorities.

On Sunday, a People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration delegation called on J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the safety of Kashmiri Pandit employees. As per sources, Sinha assured the delegation comprising NC president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M)'s MY Tarigami and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah that the security forces have been given full freedom to avenge the killing of innocent people. He also reportedly told them that the Kashmiri Pandit employees will be shifted to secure district and Tehsil headquarters.

"My doors are always open for people. All sections of polity and society must come together as a united front to eliminate the terror ecosystem," Sinha affirmed on this occasion. Meanwhile, PAGD appealed to the Kashmiri Pandit employees to not leave the Valley citing that it was their home as much as Kashmiri Muslims.