Terror Outfit Warns Team Who Demolished Terrorist's House In Pulwama; 'Coming Days Will..'

In a scathing attack terror outfit, TRF (The Resistance Front) warned officials that they would be targeted, after terrorist Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo's home in Pulwama's New Colony, built on encroached government land, was demolished Saturday.

According to the information provided, the terrorists have also threatened them by asking the local residents to set the house of the officials who demolished the house of Nengroo on fire.

In a strong message, TRF said, "Bulldozing the house of a Resistance Fighter by the Fascist Colonial regime is another low which clearly depicts how frustrated these colonial forces are."

Details of demolishing team gathered by TRF

The terror group continued saying, "The Resistance Fighters have collected all the details of this bootlicking demolishing team and whosoever present in this team will be taken care of ."

They strongly remarked, "Resistance-loving people should start burning down the houses of every that stooge, JKP, Administrative section etc." It furiously said, "Coming days will haunt these stooges like anything."

"The list of all those involved in this heinous act has already reached to ground force of Resistance Fighters. Resistance Struggle will not budge with such acts but will continue," it added.

About terrorist Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo

Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, reportedly a commander of the outlawed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, was designated a 'terrorist' under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Centre earlier this year.

Nengroo was the 36th person to be added to a list which features names such as JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, Lashkar-E-Taiba patron, and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The MHA, in a gazette notification, said 35-year-old Nengroo, a resident of Kashmir's Pulwama, has been responsible for the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. Nengroo has been held responsible for planning various terrorist incidents in Jammu & Kashmir.