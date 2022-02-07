Terror Outfits Rebranding As Charity Groups, Raising Funds To Recruit Fighters: Tirumurti

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Monday raised caution over the 'rebranding' of terrorist groups as humanitarian organisations, detailing how such outfits were attempting to evade sanctions. Addressing the UNSC Open Debate on General issues relating to Sanctions, Tirumurti stated that terrorist groups, including those in India's neighbourhood, were using the umbrella of the humanitarian space to raise funds and recruit fighters.

"There've been several cases of terrorist groups in our neighbourhood, including those listed by this Council, re-branding themselves as humanitarian organizations to evade sanctions," said TS Tirumurti. "And use the umbrella of the humanitarian space to raise funds, recruit fighters and even use human shields," he added.

Over the last few years, Pakistan has been accused of ‘mainstreaming' militants and encouraging several proscribed religious/terrorist groups, to take part in electoral politics, as well as open fronts for 'humanitarian aid'. An example of this is Jamaat-ud-Dawah (front for LeT) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), a 'charity' organisation founded by Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Apart from 'charity' work, designated terror outfits like the LeT also have political fronts like the Milli Muslim League which has been launched as a legitimate political party in Pakistan.

Pakistan's pushes terror sympathiser Masood Khan as envoy

An example of how Pakistan mainstreams its leaders with terror links was evident with its choice to appoint Masood Khan as the Pakistan Ambassador-designate to the US. The Imran Khan-led nation faced a massive global embarrassment on January 31 after the United States blocked his appointment. Pakistan's nominated ambassador is said to have terror links and had openly supported Burhan Wani, commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Moreover, he had also urged the US government to find a way to free Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist operative known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’. "Washington has negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban, once considered inveterate enemies. The room must now be created for Aafia’s freedom. Long overdue. Will be a bonanza for winning hearts and minds.," he had said in 2020.

@AmbassadorJones: The US Government can find a way to free Aafia Siddiqui. Washington has negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban, once considered inveterate enemies. Room must now be created for Aafia’s freedom. Long overdue. Will be a bonanza for winning hearts and minds. pic.twitter.com/sx10utP2er — Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) May 7, 2020

According to Pakistan, the US government has approved the nomination of Masood Khan as its ambassador to Washington on February 5.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: PTI