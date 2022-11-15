Terror Plot Thwarted In Jammu's Phallian Mandal Area, Twin IEDs Destroyed; No Casualties

A major terror plot was busted in Jammu on the intervening night of November 14 and 15. A bomb blast rocked the Phalian Mandal area of Satwari in Jammu in the wee hours on Tuesday, November 15 after an alert was sounded over a suspicious black bag found lying abandoned in the city's outskirts near the police check-post. A Bomb Disposal Squad was summoned to the scene immediately to inspect the bag that was noticed after inputs were received by the Jammu police during their routine patrolling. Police said that a drone may have dropped the bag at the location that exploded. No casualties were immediately reported as the area was cordoned off and civilians were evacuated.

A suspicious black bag found abandoned in the Phalian Mandal area.

Police sources told reporters of Republic Media Network present on the scene that the abandoned bag was concealed in a husk and is suspected of containing an explosive device. The Bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area and found two IEDs inside the bag. "The area has been cordoned after a technical team was called in for an examination of the suspicious bag," the Jammu police said.

Two IEDs found in the bag.

The unattended bag, black in colour, was confirmed to be carrying two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by the Bomb Disposal Squad. They weigh 500gm each. The police and locals showed preparedness and acted promptly. The civilian homes in the vicinity were evacuated immediately and people were rushed to safe zones. Jammu senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandan Kohli, was notified about the developing situation and was on his way to reach the exact location.

