Terror Strike Averted In Delhi, Three-person-module Apprehended With IED

A terror strike has been averted in the national capital of Delhi on Monday, said DCP Pramod Kushwaha of Delhi Police Special Cell. He added that three persons have been apprehended with IED by the Delhi Police. Sources informed that Delhi Police has unearthed a major terror module and will be providing details about the same in a briefing scheduled at 3:45 PM.

(This is a developing story, details awaited)