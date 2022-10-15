Terror Threat Averted In J&K As Bomb Disposal Squad Neutralises IED In Bandipora | WATCH

A major terror threat was averted on Friday morning after the security forces spotted and neutralised an IED that was detected on the Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages in the Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir

According to the sources, the terrorists had planted the IED explosives in a bid to target the forces, so that when Indian soldiers passed through the Bandipora-Sopore road route, they could be detonated. However, the promptness of the security forces foiled the plans and the IED was detected. The Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot and destroyed the IED completely. Meanwhile, vehicular movement in the area was stopped and a cordon search was launched in the area.

#WATCH | Big win for security forces: Bomb disposal squad neutralises IED detected on Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/BVudPMM4Ib — Republic (@republic) October 15, 2022

JeM terrorist arrested in Kathua

On October 8, the security forces foiled an attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists as they recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and sticky bombs from the Billawer area of the Kathua district. According to the police, the recovery was made on the disclosure of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist arrested from Kathua on October 2.

Two weeks earlier, a live mortar shell of 51 mm was recovered by the security forces on Sunday from an open field of Surara village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. After getting information, a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot to neutralize the live mortar shell. The action was completed in a controlled blast.

(Image: ANI)