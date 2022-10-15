Terror Threat Averted In J&K As Bomb Disposal Squad Neutralises IED In Bandipora | WATCH

Quick links:
ANI
A major terror threat was averted on Friday morning after the security forces spotted and neutralised an IED that was detected on the Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages in the Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir
According to the sources, the terrorists had planted the IED explosives in a bid to target the forces, so that when Indian soldiers passed through the Bandipora-Sopore road route, they could be detonated. However, the promptness of the security forces foiled the plans and the IED was detected. The Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot and destroyed the IED completely. Meanwhile, vehicular movement in the area was stopped and a cordon search was launched in the area.
#WATCH | Big win for security forces: Bomb disposal squad neutralises IED detected on Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/BVudPMM4Ib— Republic (@republic) October 15, 2022
(Image: ANI)