Last Updated:

Terror Threat Averted In J&K As Bomb Disposal Squad Neutralises IED In Bandipora | WATCH

A major terror threat was averted on Friday after the security forces neutralised an IED that was detected on the Bandipora-Sopore road in the J&K's Bandipora

Written By
Astha Singh
Bandipora

ANI


A major terror threat was averted on Friday morning after the security forces spotted and neutralised an IED that was detected on the Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages in the Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir

According to the sources, the terrorists had planted the IED explosives in a bid to target the forces, so that when Indian soldiers passed through the Bandipora-Sopore road route, they could be detonated. However, the promptness of the security forces foiled the plans and the IED was detected. The Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot and destroyed the IED completely. Meanwhile, vehicular movement in the area was stopped and a cordon search was launched in the area.

JeM terrorist arrested in Kathua

On October 8, the security forces foiled an attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists as they recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and sticky bombs from the Billawer area of the Kathua district. According to the police, the recovery was made on the disclosure of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist arrested from Kathua on October 2.

Two weeks earlier, a live mortar shell of 51 mm was recovered by the security forces on Sunday from an open field of Surara village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. After getting information, a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot to neutralize the live mortar shell. The action was completed in a controlled blast.

(Image: ANI)

READ | India issues strong response to Pak remarks on J&K; 'Grave injustice to terror victims'
READ | India notes Germany's 'UN engagement' call on J&K; draws attention towards Pak terror
READ | Putin warns of more after Russia attacks Kyiv; calls Crimea blast 'terror attack'
READ | NIA working round the clock to track terror funding in the Kashmir Valley
READ | In J&K, mega NIA crackdown linked to terror-financing case; raids underway at 16 locations
First Published:
COMMENT