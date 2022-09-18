Last Updated:

Terror Threat Averted In J&K's Samba, Bomb Disposal Squad Detonates 51mm Live Mortar Shell

A live mortar shell of 51 mm was neutralised by a team of Bomb Disposal Squad on Sunday in an open field of Surara village Jammu & Kashmir's Samba district.

A major terror threat was averted after a live mortar shell of 51 mm was recovered by the security forces on Sunday from an open field of Surara village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. After getting information, a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot to neutralize the live mortar shell. The action was completed in a controlled blast.

This comes after a Pakistani drone was spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district along the International Border. According to sources, Border Security Force (BSF) officials spotted a suspicious drone activity on Saturday night in Sarathi Kalan Village at Regal Border Out Post near the International Border in the Samba district. 

According to reports, a mega search operation has been initiated by the Border Security Force (BSF) officials and CRPF jawans in the area. The people of Sarthi Kalan village have confirmed that the drone went back to Pakistani territory.

