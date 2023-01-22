'Terrorism Alive In J&K Despite Abrogation Of Article 370': Congress’s Digvijay Singh

Terrorism is alive in Jammu and Kashmir despite the abrogation of Article 370, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said on Sunday.

Singh said the recent terror attacks including the one at Dhangri village in Rajouri district are worrisome.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister made the remarks after visiting terror attack victims at the Government Medical College Hospital here. Singh was accompanied by senior party leader Jairam Ramesh and J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

“First of all, we condemn the terror attacks in Dhangri in Rajouri and Narwal in Jammu. The situation in J&K is not what is being propagated after the abrogation of Article 370. Targeted and selective killings and bomb blasts have started once again,” Singh told reporters.

While seven persons belonging to a particular community were killed in terror attacks in Dhangri village of Rajouri on January 1 and 2, twin blasts at Narwal in the outskirts of Jammu left nine persons injured on Saturday.

“One of the survivors from the Dhangri attack has become disabled for life and the government has provided him Rs 1 lakh. We want a permanent rehabilitation policy for such victims so that they can live their life without being dependent on anyone,” Singh said.

“We do not want any political mileage out of these worrisome incidents but we cannot ignore one thing that the terrorism is still alive in J&K even after the abrogation of Article 370,” he said.

The Congress leader said divisive politics is neither good for Muslims nor Hindus. “This country belongs to all of us and we all need to work together for the country. The Kashmir and Jammu (divisions) are both part of India and they should be treated equally and the policies be framed keeping in mind the problems of the region.” Ramesh, Congress general secretary, said the delegation visited the hospital on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra and Congress party to enquire about the condition of injured.

“The blasts that have taken place in Narwal are just 1.5 kms from the bypass through which the Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to pass (on Monday). It is a concern for us and we hope the administration will make necessary security arrangements,” he said.

When asked, Ramesh said he cannot say whether the blasts were carried out to stop the yatra. “The intelligence agencies and security agencies can comment on it but we are sure that the support we got from the Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha), his advisors and forces for the yatra will continue.

“The administration is as much concerned over the incident as we are. We will move along the Narwal road as per our schedule,” he said, adding the Congress is for zero tolerance against terrorism.

