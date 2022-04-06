'Terrorism In Kashmir Reducing': IGP Vijay Kumar Says 68 Terrorists Killed In 40 Ops

On Wednesday, Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar stated that 68 terrorists were neutralised in 40 successful operations in Kashmir Valley since December 2021.

IGP Kumar said “Many successful operations have been carried out. Most of these operations are clean and without any collateral damage. Neutralising a terrorist doesn't give any happiness to anyone, but the fact remains that the person with a weapon is a threat to society. We can't ignore this threat. I am happy to say that new recruitment has come down drastically and from the summer capital (Srinagar district), only 1 terrorist is alive."

He went on to add, “In all these anti-terror operations, terror outfits like JeM, LeT (TRF)and HM got major jolt which has caused frustration among terror outfits with the result now they try to hit at soft targets."

“Pakistani terrorists, who are present in the Valley, are also using newly recruited hybrid terrorists to carry attacks against soft targets (attacks against locals, non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits or security forces). Many of such hybrid terrorists have been identified and are on the radar of police,” he added.

Kumar further added, “many of them (hybrid terrorists) have also been arrested by the JKP."

'Terrorism in Kashmir reducing': IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

The IGP Kashmir Zone also warned that while the focus remains on maintaining peace on ground, Pakistan trying hard to give impetus to the violence (by giving instructions to their stooges to attack soft targets).

Kumar further noted that terrorism in Kashmir is reducing. For the first time in history, the number of local active terrorists has reduced to less than 82. The numbers are expected to come down further. Such is the improvement in the situation that there are no stone-pelting incidents following encounters. Even the phone and internet lines are no longer cut during operations.