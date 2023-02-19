'Terrorism, Insurgency And Left-wing Extremism Down By 80% Under PM Modi Govt': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that the country has seen an 80% reduction in terrorism-related violence in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and Left-wing extremism under the Narendra Modi government, while underscoring the Prime Minister’s vision of taking India to the top in every sector in the next 25 years, when India will be celebrating its 100th year of Independence.



Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Amit Shah mentioned about the three big aims of ‘Amrit Kaal’, referred to as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India’s independence, mooted by PM Modi, reports news agency PTI.



The Union Minister explained that the first goal is to showcase the sacrifices of freedom fighters before the present generation. The second aim is to bring before the people the progress made by the country in the past 75 years and the third aim is to ensure that India reaches to the top in all sectors in the next 25 years.

India turning into defence manufacturing hub under PM Modi, said Amit Shah

Amit Shah said, "Before the Modi government, the country faced internal security challenges in terms of Kashmir, Northeast and Left-wing extremism. Today, I can say that there has been an 80% reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and Left-wing extremism under the Modi government.”



The Kashmir Valley saw about 1.8 crore tourists in one year, which is a big deal. On the investment front, Kashmir received investments worth Rs 12,000 crore in 70 years, while under the Modi government, it has got Rs 12,000 crore in just three years, the Home Minister said.



He said that each home in Kashmir has been provided with tap water and electricity, which is a huge change.



While stressing that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a controversial statute, has been withdrawn from about 60% of the area in the Northeast, the senior BJP leader said, "Insurgency has significantly come down in the Northeast."



Asserting that the country is turning into a manufacturing hub in the world under the Prime Minister, he said, "PM Modi’s vision is to see India at the top in the world and under his government, India is becoming “aatmanirbhar” in defence production, with 70% self-reliance in the defence."



Explaining that the government has been taking decisions that are beneficial to the people, Amit Shah said, "India will be leading the world in hydrogen production in two to three years and similarly, the country will be way ahead in the field of satellites in four to five years.”



During his address, Amit Shah praised PM Modi for his efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in India and said his call for ‘Janta curfew’ got a huge response. Recalling former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri’s call to ‘miss a meal once a week’, he said Narendra Modi is the only leader after Shastri to whom the masses in India listened to.



The Union Home Minister was also accompanied by the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the event.