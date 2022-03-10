Terrorist From Manjkot Of Pak Occupied Kashmir Killed In Srinagar: IGP Vijay Kumar

A terrorist from Manjkot of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was killed in a brief shootout in the Hazratbal area while two other terrorists managed to flee.

“A Pakistani terrorist identified as Manzoor @ Haider @Hamzah, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) was killed in a brief shootout in Hazratbal area. Haider along with two other terrorists (who managed to escape from the spot) were on a mission to snatch weapons from the police personnel guarding the Hazratbal shrine,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

However, the timely action of the small police party who were tracking them led to the elimination of Haider, who is “a resident of Manjkot of PoK and was active in Srinagar city for the last 6 months,” said IGP Kumar.

“As per our records, he was a close associate of terrorist commander Mehran of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and was involved in several terror crime cases including civilian atrocities,” added he.

IGP Kashmir termed the killing of Haider a big success and said that the operation was conducted without any collateral damage, especially to the nearby historical religious place.

“Terrorists have started adopting the strategies to take shelter in mosques and shrines in order to hurt the religious sentiments and create law and order problems in the valley. However all such nefarious designs will be defeated,” IGP Kumar told Republic Media Network.

Meanwhile, giving details about the anti-terror operation in Pulwama, Kumar said “Input was received about the presence of terrorists in village Naina Batpora area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army and CRPF and during the search operation, as the presence of terrorists holed up in a separate structure nearby a local Mosque was ascertained, they (terrorists) were given ample opportunities by us to surrender, however, terrorists refused to do that and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party leading to an exchange of fire and later both of them affiliated with LeT and identified as Shahid Ahmed Khan of Batpora, Pulwama and Fayaz Sheikh of Shahpora, Ganderbal were killed.

As per police records both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and were involved in many terror crime cases.

“The joint team exercised maximum restraint to ensure no damage is done to the mosque,” said Kumar.

He informed, 02 Army personnel received splinter injuries during the encounter and the condition of both is stable.

When asked, about the terrorists behind the killing of Independent Sarpanch, Sameer Ahmed Bhat, in the outskirts (Khanmoh) of Srinagar, IGP Kumar said “3 terrorists are involved in the killing and one of them have been identified as Umar Teli of LeT of Pampore. Soon all of them will be neutralized for this heinous crime.”

Image: PTI