Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Kupwara

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI, SHUTTERSTOCK (Representative)


Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The encounter took place in Jumagund area of the north Kashmir district.

"One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. 

