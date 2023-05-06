Terrorist Killed In Fresh Rajouri Gunbattle; Rajnath Singh, Army Chief In Jammu

In the latest update on the ongoing gunbattle of security forces with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, the security forces have neutralised one terrorist in the Kandi forest area and also recovered arms and ammunition including one AK 57 rifle and hand grenades.

In the ongoing joint operation in the Kandi forest area of the Rajouri sector by the Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the security forces on Saturday spotted terrorists. In the ensuing gunbattle, the forces neutralised one terrorist, and another is likely to be injured. According to officials, recoveries made so far from the terrorists include 1 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines of AK rifle, 56 rounds of AK, 1x9mm Pistol with a magazine, 3 grenades & 1 ammunition pouch.

"In the ensuing gunbattle, 1 terrorist has been neutralised & 1 more is likely to be injured. Recoveries made so far include 1 AK56, 4 Mags of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1x9mm Pistol with Mag, 3 grenades & 1 ammunition pouch. The identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained. Operation is underway," Indian Army said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visit Rajouri

Amid the anti-terrorist operation in the Kandi Forest area of Jammu and Kashmir to flush out a group of terrorists who are believed to be entrenched in caves in the forest areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Jammu on Saturday to review the security situation in the region. "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is visiting Jammu to review the security situation in the Jammu sector. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is already on ground zero," Defence sources said, ANI reported.

Notably, his visit comes a day after five Indian Army jawans lost their lives in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the densely forested Kandi area. The deceased soldiers are L/Nk Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Nk Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

According to officials, Army is conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region.