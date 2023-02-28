Awantipora Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, Two Army Jawans Injured

As security forces neutralised one terrorist in Awantipora on February 28, the encounter was in progress, informed the Kashmir Zone police. Two Army jawans also got injured in the exchange of fire. One terrorist was still suspected to be trapped.

The Security forces had launched cordon and search operations (CASO) in parts of South Kashmir after the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Sharma. The operations turned into an encounter in Padgampora Awantipora in the Pulwama district. Significantly massive protests were held in the valley, a day after the targeted killing of Kashmiri pandit Sanjay Sharma on February 26.

In the operation in Awantipora, based on technical and human intelligence, both sides engaged in a fierce exchange of fire. All the entry and exit points were completely sealed by joint security forces.

Notably, ADGP Kashmir chaired a high-level meeting in Pulwama yesterday where clear instructions were given to the South Kashmir police team to hunt down the culprits behind the killing of Sanjay Sharma. J&K LG Manoj Sinha also stated a free hand was given to the security forces after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in South Kashmir's Pulwama.

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit resident of Achan village, was critically injured after the terrorists open-fired at him while he was on his way to a local market. He was taken to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The Kashmir Zone police, in a statement, said, "Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to the local market.”