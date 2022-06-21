Terrorist Majid Nazir Accused Of Killing SI Farooq Mir Neutralised By Police In Pulwama

In a bid to thwart terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K police not only neutralised two terrorists in Pulwama but also avenged the death of one of its officers Farooq Ahmad Mir who was killed on June 18 by terrorists. Notably, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tujjan area of Pulwama on Monday.

In the counter-terrorism operation by the security forces in J&K's Pulwama, two terrorists were gunned down on Tuesday. One of the terrorists neutralised has been identified as Majid Nazir who was a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a terror organisation. Providing the detail of the operation, the Inspector General of Police of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Majid Nazir, killer of SI Farooq Mir has been neutralised in the Pulwama encounter." He also reported that in total two terrorists have been neutralised in the anti-terror operation that broke out in Pulwama. Notably, with the killing of Nazir, the J&K police have avenged its officer Farooq Mir who was killed on June 18.

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Majid Nazir, killer of SI Farooq Mir has been neutralised in the Pulwama encounter: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar



Farooq Mir killed in Pulwama

On June 18, J&K police officer Farooq Ahmad Mir was killed by terrorists in Pulwama. As per the latest reports, the attack was carried out by Pakistan in an attempt to instil fear of terrorists among the locals and also to deliver a message that such attacks can be targeted at anyone.

Speaking about the brutal killing of a J&K police officer, the incident took place on the intervening night of June 17 and June 18 when Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir left his home to water his paddy fields in Pulwama's Samboora village.

However, after he did not return till late, his family members went out looking for him and found his bullet-riddled body in the paddy field. They immediately informed the J&K police who rushed to the spot. The police recovered the body and found a bullet injury on his chest while two bullet cartridges were lying on the field.

Notably, as Army chiefs, commanding officers, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, and other military officials paid their last respects to the late Farooq Ahmad in a wreath-laying ceremony, visual from his last journey shows his unconsolable family breaking down after receiving his mortal remains. His body would be laid to rest later.