Terrorist Recruitment Of Children Down 45% Since Art370 Abrogation: Chinar Corps Commander

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, outgoing Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on Saturday said that there has been a greater fall in the recruitment of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking to Republic, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon said, "The Kashmiri public has felt very safe and secure after August 5 and that is the reason the recruitment of the young children into terrorism has reduced by 45 per cent in the year 2019 as compared to 2018 in spite of some emotive incidents like Pulwama Article 370."

Further speaking to Republic TV's Zeenat Zeeshan, Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon further emphasised on the 'reduction of terror activities, protests, stone-pelting and overall gathering of the crowd' for various reasons. Moreover, he stated that the signs of 'peace, calm and normalcy' are for everyone to see.

He said, "This reduction is only part of it. There has been a reduction in protests, stone pelting and crowds gathering for one reason or another is almost negligible. The posters which used to come up threatening people are to the zero levels. Kashmiri people want peace, they want their kids to have a good career, and they don't want to be tensed that there could be a terrorist attack or searches by security forces. The signs of peace, calm and normalcy are for everyone to see."

