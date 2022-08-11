Terrorist Who Killed Rahul Bhat Was Planning Big Attack Ahead Of Independence Day: Army

A day after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module was neutralised by the security forces in the Budgam district, the Indian Army in a press briefing informed that the terrorists who were killed, included terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in the killing of a police and security force personnel.

Commander of 5 Sector, Brigadier VJS Birdi while addressing the briefing said that by successfully carrying out the operation and by recovering weapons from the site, the Indian Army has killed the potential threat to the civilians. The officer also informed that the killings of civilians in the valley recently were led by the now killed Lateef Rather, who was a category A++ terrorist and was with LeT for the past two decades.

According to news agency ANI, two AK series Rifles, two Pistols and other war-like weapons were recovered from the encounter site where the terrorists of terror outfit LeT, including terrorist Lateef Rather, were intercepted and killed.

Brigadier Birdi also informed that the terrorist Lateef Rather who was working on the instructions of Pakistan handlers, was involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat on May 12 and Amreen Bhat on May 25. He also said that the killings were calculated acts of terrorism to create fear in local public.

The Commander also revealed that the terrorists were planning a major attack ahead of Independence Day. He further added that the terrorists were neutralised based on the inputs from Jammu and Kashmir police and a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles.

He congratulated the army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF for carrying out a successful operation which led to neutralisation of a massive threat in the area.