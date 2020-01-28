Terrorists Active In PoK; Situation Under Control: Vice Chief Of Army Staff Lt Gen Saini

Vice Chief of Army Staff SK Saini, in a big statement on Tuesday stated that the situation in Jammu & Kashmir are under control. Further, informed that terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been active and the ceasefire violations have soared. He also said removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, capacity development along the Northern borders will be among his priorities.

Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, Lt Gen Saini said the Army was prepared for all challenges. "Ceasefire violations have gone up last year. We're fully geared up to meet challenges that come across," he said. "New structures like Chief of Defence Staff created. Aligning the Army headquarters with them to create further jointness will be my priorities" Lt Gen Saini added. The Vice Chief of Army Staff added, "The situation in Jammu & Kashmir on both LoC and the hinterland are under control.The launch pads have been re-occupied and terrorist camps are active."

Re-radicalisation Camps

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat stoked a controversy by asserting that the root of radicalisation must be identified, further claiming that it is happening schools, universities and religious places. Citing Kashmir, he said that young children are being radicalised. Furthermore, stated that even Pakistan has started de-radicalisation camps.

Earlier in the day, General Bipin Rawat said, "To say that radicalisation cannot be countered, I don’t agree with this. Anything that has started can be put to an end. Radicalisation can be countered. You have to start looking at where the radicalisation is happening. And who are the people who are radicalising these people. It is happening in schools, universities, religious places and sites, and there are a group of people who are spreading this."

"Like what we are seeing in Kashmir… we saw radicalisation happening. Today we are seeing radicalisation being undertaken even among young people. Girls and boys as young as 12 are now being radicalised. These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have completely been radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken into some de-radicalisation camps. We have de-radicalisation camps going on in our country. Let me tell you, even Pakistan is doing the same. Pakistan also has de-radicalisation camps. They have understood that some of the terrorism that they have been sponsoring is actually hitting back at them," the CDS added.

