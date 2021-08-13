Terrorists Attack BJP Leader's House In Kashmir's Rajouri; 5 Injured, Minor Killed

Protests have escalated in Rajouri district, Kashmir, with several demonstrators calling for a shutdown, after a terrorist attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh's house.

Five of Singh's family members were injured, and a minor was killed, in a grenade explosion caused by terrorists at 9 pm in Kasmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.

Condemning the attack, Union Minister Jitendra Singh called it "a handiwork of those who have developed vested interest in not allowing democratic and political processes to flourish."

Terror attack on #BJP Mandal President #Rajouri Urban, Sh Jasbir Singh's residence is highly condemnable. It is a handiwork of those who have developed vested interest in not allowing democratic and political processes to flourish. But certainly, this

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 13, 2021

Local residents have called for a 'Bandh Rajouri' protest on August 14. Speaking to Republic TV, one of the demonstrators said that traders in the area have been asked to down their shutters. The locals are demanding action against the police as well. According to locals, police officers were informed about possible threats but they failed to stop the attack.

"What were the police officers doing? We had earlier informed the DSP and SP regarding threats so why were they not prepared? How could terrorists hurl bombs at 9 PM?" questioned a local protestor.

In a major revelation, the protestor claimed that the electric department was involved in the attack as right before the bombs were hurled electricity had gone for few seconds and returned after the attack.

The deceased minor was identified as Jasbir Singh's nephew. Currently, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched by security forces. It is pertinent to note that the unfortunate incident took place just two days before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

BJP sarpanch & wife killed in terror attack

The attack on Singh comes days after BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo were killed in a terror attack in Anantnag district. Terrorists had opened fire on the couple on August 9. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed. Dar was a resident of Khulgam's Redwani village and was living in a rented house in Anantnag.

Security beefed up ahead of Independence Day

Security officials in Kashmir have beefed up security in the valley. Presently, every terrorist activity in the region is being linked with India's 75th Independence Day celebrations to be held on Sunday. Previously security officials warned of possible drone attacks on August 15. All security officials in Kashmir remain vigilant with continuous drone citings, mysterious packages at the international border, and recovery of arms and ammunition.

The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence Bureau, and the J&K police recently attended a meeting regarding security ahead of Independence Day. The meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.