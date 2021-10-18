The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found that killers executing 'lone wolf' type attacks on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are operating on the behest of their handler from across the border in Pakistan, sources told Republic TV on Monday. The attacks are being carried to derail the developmental agenda of BJP and to oppose the government's plans of extending domicile status to people from outside of the valley, NIA sources have revealed.

The agency has also unearthed a plot by 'Kashmir Fight' blog. According to NIA sources, in its issue in September 2021, the blog has talked about the non-locals in the valley and has warned non-locals to either leave the valley or face wrath. The blog site was blocked by the concerned Ministry after getting the written request from Jammu and Kashmir Police. The security forces have stated that the blog and the blogger have spread fear among the Kashmir population. Notably, Kashmir Fight has been running a malicious campaign against social-political elements, police, judiciary, media etc for the past few years.

Kashmir civilian killings

In the past two weeks, eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terror outfits. The latest attack has been on two labourers from Bihar - Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev - who were shot dead point-blank in Kulgam on Saturday. Previously, a gol-gappa hawker from Bihar (Arbind Kumar Sah) and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh (Sagir Ahmad) were killed. Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents.

The recent spate of killings began with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar. Later, two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur and a street food vendor Virender Paswan were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.