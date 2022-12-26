Terrorists Facing An Ammunition Crisis In J&K, Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered From Uri

General officer commanding (GoC) of the Army’s 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuri on Sunday said that short guns are being sent to India by Pakistan just to kill the innocent civilian population.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the top army officer said that terrorists on launching pads are facing a tough time due to the alert jawans posted along the Line of Control (LoC) across the northern region of Kashmir.

He also said that our forces are ready to deal with each and every situation for the betterment and safeguarding of the people.

Talking about the number of terrorists in Kashmir, the top army officer said that security forces in the region have been largely successful in reducing it. He said, "However with the efforts and dedication of security forces the number of terrorists currently is very low and only a few terrorists are active on the ground and those too are facing an ammunition crisis."

The cache of arms and ammunition recovered

On Saturday, forces claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the border town Uri including 8 AK-74U, 24 AK-74 magazines, 12 Chinese Pistols, 24 pistol magazines, 9 Chinese grenades, 5 Pak Grenades, 5 wheat bags, 81 Pak Balloons, 560 rounds of AK-47, and 244 rounds of the pistol.